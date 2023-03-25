Seye Oladejo’s ramblings and APC’s futile attempt at revisionism

By: Dapo Ajani

On March 23, 2023, a certain Seye Oladejo with the designation of “Lagos State APC Spokesman” appended his name to something that must have been written by a typical poorly paid hack within the ranks of the party’s media hirelings. In a highly grievous manner, the piece featured a disgusting revisionism of the elections. But it must be said that there are many who recognize it as another weak attempt by the party to flood the online media space in order to control the narrative.

Thankfully, there are portions of dated and recent history that no one can revise, no matter how devious, diabolical, spiritual, woke, charismatic or malicious such a person is. There is simply…