They say fake it, till you make it

In my experience, I have often met people who want to enjoy a certain lifestyle or purchase which they cannot fund or afford. In fact, they paint the picture of being wealthy…, have you heard the word “packaging” before? It’s a common term people use to replace branding in a very inappropriate way.

As a slang term, “packaging” can refer to the act of presenting oneself or one’s image in a certain way to appeal to others. It can also refer to the way that someone presents their personal brand or image, particularly in a professional or business context. In both cases, the term “packaging” refers to the way that someone is perceived by others, rather than their actual…