Threatening Nigerians, an agenda dead on arrival, PDP tells

Leon Usigbe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the camp of the President-elect that its agenda to threaten Nigerians to submission will not work as neither the people nor the party can be cowed.

Responding to a statement by Festus Keyamo, Director, Public Affairs of the President-elect, the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, said on Saturday that Nigerians must be allowed to express themselves in a democracy as long as they do so peacefully.

Recall that in the statement titled, “Press Statement on planned protests by opposition parties: our silence is not cowardice,” Keyamo accused the opposition of truncating the inauguration of Tinubu…