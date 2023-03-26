Aboyade, Africa’s first female PhD in English Literature, for burial

By Akintayo Abodunrin

RETIRED professor of Library Studies and the first woman in sub-Saharan Africa to obtain a PhD in English Literature, Beatrice Olabimpe Aboyade, will be buried on Friday, March 31.

The academic and wife of the late eminent economist, Professor Ojetunji Aboyade, passed on March 3, aged 87.

Described as a pioneer in librarianship in Nigeria by the World Encyclopedia of Library and Information Services, Aboyade worked at the Universities of Ibadan and Ife (Obafemi Awolowo University) libraries.

Born on August 24, 1935, Aboyade had her primary education at Christ Church Primary School, Porogun, Ijebu Ode. She proceeded to Queen’s College, Lagos, for her secondary…