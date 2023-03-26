Delta Guber: APC, Omo-Agege petition INEC over collation of election results

Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and its gubernatorial candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege have protested the collation of results from the concluded 2023 gubernatorial election in breach of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to a petition signed by Mr. Godwin Anaughe, the Director, Election and Strategy and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party said the collation of the election results was done without regard to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 across Delta State.

“Following the conduct and announcement of results, the Electoral Act makes provision for the collation of the announced results in order…