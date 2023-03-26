FUT Minna, 2 others sign MoU

Adelowo Oladipo,Minna

As part of efforts to ensure food security in Nigeria, the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna and the National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI), Badeggi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by both parties on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the VC’s Conference Room, FUT, Minna, Main Campus.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta endorsed the documents on behalf of the University while the Executive Director, NCRI, Badeggi, Dr. Aliyu Umar signed for his Institute.

Speaking shortly after appending his signature to the document, the Vice Chancellor, while observing that the country was yet to take the knowledge economy…