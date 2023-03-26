How port concession saved Nigeria’s economy N3.9trn — STOAN

By: Tola Adenubi – Lagos

The Chairman, Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup has said that the Federal Government’s port concession programme has saved the country about US$8.5 billion (N3.91 trillion) which was hitherto paid to foreign shipping lines as congestion surcharge.

In a statement issued by STOAN at the weekend, the STOAN Chairman said that members of the association, who are the concessionaires, are ready to inject more funds into the port once pending concession agreements are renewed.

Haastrup said this while addressing journalists after a courtesy visit to her by the new Country Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria,…