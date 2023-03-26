If shishi no dey and you like her, tell her, Yul Edochie advises men 

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised fellow men to follow their hearts when they like a woman, and not to worry about money or if the she is richer.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Saturday, where he said some women are not moved by money, instead by quality of a man.

He then went ahead to describe these qualities.

“If she’s rich and you, shishi no dey your side but you like her, tell her you like her.

“If you want to date her tell her. Not all women are after money. Some women are moved by the quality of the man, his reasoning, his behaviour, his looks. Tell her how you feel.

“She’ll either say yes or no. She no go kill…