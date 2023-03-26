Israeli government clears Air Peace to commence flights into Israel April 20

Shola Adekola, Lagos

The Israeli government has confirmed that Air Peace’s inaugural flight to Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel-Aviv, Israel would be on April 20, 2023.

This is a great feat for the airline and a huge relief to Nigerians and Israelis who have to travel for 27 hours from Nigeria to Israel via other nations as a direct flight between the two countries would take just five hours.

The Israeli Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, Brigadier General Miri Regev who disclosed this in Israel, noted that this would be a historical feat, as there had never been a direct flight between the Middle East nation and Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s flag carrier Air Peace will begin…