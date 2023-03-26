It was all a show, ex-corper in viral ‘shortest and tallest lovers’ photo says

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The three-foot tall female ex-corper, Innocent Ruth, has cleared the air on her controversial engagement with sportsman, Phillip Abayomi in viral photos she posted online.

The duo was captured in pictures that went viral some weeks back, where it was reported that they were engaged. Ruth on Saturday said it was all a show she came up with and they both agreed to play along.

She made this known on her Facebook after the tall ex-corper, Abayomi has debunked the news of the engagement.

Abayomi in earlier post on Facebook said that he’s not in a relationship with any three-foot tall ex-corper.

He further explained that they meet in 2021 in Kayama NYSC orientation camp…