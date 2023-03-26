Makinde: Your re-election is God ordained — Oyo traders

Oluwole Ige

Traders in Oyo State had said the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde during the March 18 gubernatorial poll is a will of God and confirmation of peoples’ appreciation of laudable developmental and masses-oriented projects executed by his administration.

In a press statement signed on behalf of the traders by the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh, the traders charged Makinde not to relent in his commitment to further raise the bar of infrastructural growth and boost the economic sector in the state.

The statement read: “The traders, artisans, market men and women in Oyo State sincerely congratulate you on your recent re-election for a…