MDCAN tasks Makinde on Health sector

Soji Ajibola

The Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso branch has charged Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, to focus more on the health sector in order to further reduce mortality rate, as well as make it more accessible to the general populace.

This is contained in a congratulatory message jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Ayobami Alabi and Secretary, Dr Taiwo Alatishe.

The association in the message made available to newsmen commended Makinde on the giant strides recorded in different sectors including the health sector during his first term.

It expressed confidence that Makinde’s second term would usher in more achievements in…