Two die, 10 injured in Ondo road accident

Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

At least two people have been confirmed dead while ten others injured in a fatal road accident which occurred in Ikare-Akoko, in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The incident which occurred at Jubilee junction area of the town involved a Toyota Hiace 14-passenger commercial bus with registration number, Kaduna ZAR 288 XF, coming from the northern part of the country.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the commercial bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed into some commercial motorcyclists on the road.

He explained that, “The driver seemed to be sleeping and lost control of the vehicle when he got to the Jubilee junction (in Ikare)….