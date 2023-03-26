Why irregularities often mar elections in Nigeria —Agunloye, former minister

Former Minister of State for Defence and chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), OluAgunloye, speaks with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI on issues bordering on the conduct of the last general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among others.

Following the outrage that greeted the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed that about 12.99 million cyber-attacks were recorded during the election week. Don’t you think this is a weak way to justify the non-electronic transmission of the presidential poll result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?

Isa Pantami is a…