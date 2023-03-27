Guide to phenomenal growth – Tribune Online

Growth is pivotal to the development process and it is exemplified by holistic, progressive, qualitative and quantitative changes.

John Bezos, founder of Amazon said: “Everything I have ever done started small but it progressively grew bigger and bigger. A. G Lafley and Ram Charan in their book: “The Game Changer” explained that growth is achieved when the business is consistently altered to achieve sustainable, profitable organic growth as well as improved margins.

The key to growth, according to them, is innovation “in the hands of the game changer, a leader who is a visionary strategist, a catalyst who uses innovation to drive business from strategy to organisation, budgeting,…