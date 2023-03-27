Initiative lauds Taraba stakeholders over violence-free guber poll

By: Terna Chikpa – Jalingo

The Initiative for Community and Human Development (ICHD), a non-governmental organization has commended electoral stakeholders in the just concluded governorship and state house of assembly election in Taraba State over a violence-free poll.

The organization particularly commended the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC), the media, security and the electorates for their key roles that made the exercise a violence free and successful in the state.

Tribune Online reports that the organization had before the polls, expressed hope that the exercise would be violence-free in the state considering her engagement with key stakeholders in ensuring…