Journalist Jalingo remanded for allegedly insulting Gov Ayade’s in-law

Sunday Ejike

Journalist Jalingo was remanded for allegedly insulting Gov Ayade’s in-law

Justice Zainab Abubakar of a Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the remand of a journalist and publisher of an online medium, CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo, at the Kuje Custodial Center Abuja, for allegedly publishing an article that was deemed ‘insulting’ to Mrs Elizabeth Ayade.

Mrs Elizabeth Ayade is the wife of the younger brother of the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

The two charges bordering on alleged false publication intended to cause annoyance, ill will, and insult to the person of Mrs Ayade, wife to Mr Frank Ayade, were preferred against Mr Jalingo in suit numbered, …