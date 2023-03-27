Like Jonathan, Nigerians will yearn for Buhari when he leaves office – Presidency

Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The Presidency has expressed confidence that despite the knocks President Muhammadu Buhari may have been receiving during his administration, Nigerians will miss him when he leaves office this year.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, who made this assertion in an interview in Abuja, recalled the blaze of glory that heralded the administration into office in 2015 but lamented the tendency of citizens to replace love with hatred.

Asserting that leaders do not get the desired love in the office, he cited the experience of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who even though was hounded out of office, has become the darling of many…