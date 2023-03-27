Open Chrisland for final-year students to write external exams, parents beg Sanwo-Olu

Yejide Gbenga – Ogundare

Parents of all Chrisland School units across the country under the auspices of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), on Monday during a peaceful protest, cried out to the Lagos State government to open the school to allow students, especially those in Year 9 and Year 12, to write terminal external examinations.

The school had remained closed for over seven weeks following the unfortunate passing of one of the students of the school, Late Miss Whitney Adeniran, during the school’s inter-house sports competition.

The PTA had earlier written a letter to the Lagos State Government over the continuous closure of Chrisland High

School Ikeja, Lagos, passionately…