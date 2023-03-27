PDP raises alarm over plans by INEC to manipulate election materials

Godwin Otang

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Cross River has raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Ben Ayade and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Professor Gabriel Yomere, and other INEC officers to reconfigure BVAS machines used for the Governorship and state house elections on March-18, 2023.

Sources further reveal that “they had a meeting on Saturday night trying to come with modalities on how they can look at each Local Government, most especially the Local Governments where they have overvoting.”

The PDP Publicity Secretary, Mike Ojisi, commented on their concerns and called for genuine efforts to protect the election materials from deliberate…