Police launch manhunt for killers of 2 cops, recover vehicle used by perpetrators in Enugu

Igbonaka Chukwu

The Enugu police Command has launched a manhunt on the armed hoodlums that attacked and killed two of its men on Sunday in Enugu, even as the SUG vehicle used by the criminal gang has been recovered

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday night in Enugu.

Confirming the ugly incident he said “police Operatives serving in Uwani Police Division of Enugu State Command, while on routine stop and search duty at Osadebe Street, along Campus Gate Road, by Kenyatta Market Enugu, were today, 26/03/2023 at about 11.30 am, attacked by armed hoodlums in their numbers.

According to him, the hoodlums…