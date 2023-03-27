Redeemer’s University appoints Professor Yerima as new deputy Vice- Chancellor

Adeolu Adeyemo

The Governing Council of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has approved the appointment of Professor Ahmed Parker Yerima as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the institution during her 68th statutory meeting held recently.

In addition, the Redeemer’s University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Akinlo, has appointed Professor Olalere Adeyemi, as the new Provost of the College of Postgraduate Studies (CPGS) of the institution and affirmed that, his appointment takes effect from 7th of March,2023.

The institution Public Relations Officer, Pastor Adebiyi Adeleye who made these known in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday, stated that, Professor Yerima is an…