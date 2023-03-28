CBN has spent N12.65bn on agriculture intervention since January —Emefiele

By Nurudeen Alimi

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has hinted that the apex bank has disbursed N12.65billion on the Anchor Borrowers Programme, an agricultural intervention of the Federal Government since January 2023.

The entire amount spent under the ABP since its beginning in 2015, according to Emefiele, is N1.09 trillion. “Between January and February 2023, the bank disbursed N12.65 billion to three agricultural projects under the ABP.

“It brings the cumulative disbursement under the programme to N1.09 trillion to more than 4.6 million smallholder farmers cultivating or rearing 21 agricultural commodities on an approved 6.02 million hectares of…