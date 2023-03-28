Don’t incite Gov Yahaya Bello against Smart Adeyemi, Ex-Council boss tells Commissioner

By: Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

Former Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Hon. Fehinti Dada, has warned the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, to be wary of inciting the Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi against the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Hon. Dada said this in a statement made available to Newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday while reacting to a Social Media Post by the Commissioner, allegedly casting aspersions on the personality of the Senator.

The Former Council Boss said, “my attention has been drawn to a post about the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo casting aspersions on the…