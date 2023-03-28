FG plans N14bn investment on corps members, staff welfare

Adetola Bademosi, Abuja

On Tuesday, the Federal Government (FG) disclosed plans to invest N14 billion in improving corps members and NYSC staff welfare.

It said the document containing other reform proposals has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari and awaiting assent.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed at the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Annual Management Conference theme: “Optimising the Operations of NYSC @ 50 for National Development”.

He expressed confidence that the proposal would receive a positive response.

His words: “It is for us to increase and improve the quality of our corps members’…