How pastor defiles 17-year-old church member’s daughter — Medics

Michael Ovat

A self-acclaimed Anambra State pastor, Arinze Obiwenite, has allegedly raped his 12-year-old daughter.

Reportedly confessing his incestuous act, the pastor, who was said to have 11 wives, said he enjoyed the daughter more than any of the wives.

Obiwenite, who hails from the Abacha community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have molested most of his daughters for years until the bubble burst in the case of the 12-year-old daughter.

He was arrested on Monday by the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare office, Mrs Ify Obinabo, following a tipoff from a whistleblower who revealed the suspect’s atrocities.

A source in the ministry…