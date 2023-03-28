IAR, AATF collaborate to increase Nigeria’s maize production by 43%

By Nurudeen Alimi

IN a bid to help farmers increase their yield by 43 percent and improve on food security in the country, the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, in partnership with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) is giving assurance that Nigeria’s maize production, will soon be strengthened with the cultivation of hybrid crop, TELA maize.

IAR Head of Research team and Principal Investigator of the new maize variety, Professor Rabiu Adamu, who made this known during a town hall meeting with farmers, said the Institute has released over 60 varieties of crops to promote food security in the country, with the…