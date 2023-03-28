Man sentenced to death for killing his 89-year-old boss

Rachael Omidiji

On Monday, March 27, 2023, the Ikeja High Court sentenced a domestic staff, Joseph Ogbu, to death by hanging for killing his 89-year-old boss, Ajoke John, and her daughter, Oreoluwa John, 38, in Lagos.

The victims were brutally murdered at their Surulere home on June 19, 2019, 24 hours after the convict was hired. He is from the Oju Local Govt Area of Benue State.

According to Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay, the three-count charge against the defendant involving an armed robbery and murder was found to have been sufficiently proven by the prosecution,

According to her, the defendant admitted to committing the crime because he acknowledged living with the deceased and was the…