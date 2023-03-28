My daughter caressed me and I lost control —Father who impregnated daughter

By Oluwatoyin Malik

A 43-year-old man, Oladipo Abiodun, who allegedly committed incest with his teenage daughter (name withheld) and got her pregnant, has said that he lost self control when the girl started caressing him.

However, the pregnant daughter countered her father, saying that he was the one who started the relationship, with a threat to kill her if she ever disclosed it to anyone.

The randy father was arrested by detectives in Mowe Division, Ogun State Police Command, at the weekend for sleeping with his biological daughter which resulted in her carrying a pregnancy of over five months.

The command’s spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said that it…