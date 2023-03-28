Nigerians still in shock of outcome of presidential, governorship elections – Convener Big Tent

Subair Mohammed

Convener of Big Tent, Professor Pat Utomi, has said that many Nigerians are still in shock at the outcome of the February 25 presidential and March 18 governorship elections.

Utomi made the revelation at a press briefing held in Lagos on Monday.

He stated that the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had hyped the new infallibility of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) tech system.

He said, “On February 25 a frightened old guard struck the way it knew best – election results manipulation. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had sold, even oversold the new infallibility of…