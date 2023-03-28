Police explain why cops manhandled woman in Delta (VIDEO)

Ebenezer Adurokiya

The Delta State Police Command has released a video explaining why and how some of its operatives manhandled a woman in a viral video at Agbarho, leading to the arrest and trial of the culprits.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement attached with the video, on Tuesday, said the woman, on whose account the policemen are being tried, assaulted the policemen who went for her arrest for destroying a man’s car’s windshield.

He said, though the command is not justifying the action of the erring officers and are being court-martialed for it, members of the public must also be mindful of how they relate with policemen in uniform.

“While the…