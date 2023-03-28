Police rescue 13 kidnapped victims, recover ammunition in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh- Lokoja.

The Operatives of Kogi State Police Command attached to the Quick Response Unit have rescued eleven male kidnapped Victims and two other females who were kidnapped at a Hotel in Eleite Area along Ajaokuta road on 25th March 2023.

The development was a sequel to the order by the Commissioner of Police, CP Akeem Yusuf, that efforts must be put in place to ensure all victims are rescued unhurt.

The statement read, “Today, Tuesday 28/3/2023, the Operatives of Quick Response Unit led by the Commander, SP Obafemi OJO, promptly swung into action through a credible intelligence and located the Kidnappers’…