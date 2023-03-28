PTAD to launch pensioners’ I Am Alive confirmation platform on April 14

By Christian Appolos | Abuja

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has concluded plans to launch its innovative and solution-driving confirmation internet-based platform for the verification of Defined Benefit Scheme pensioners in Nigeria. The platform is called ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, explained that the ‘I Am Alive’ platform has been tested and is fully ready to be used for the purposes it was designed for.

The statement reads, “Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate will on Friday, April 14, 2023 unveil the ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation solution, an online platform for…