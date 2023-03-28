The case of the killer grandmother

A most heartrending news which emanated from Ondo State last week was that of a grandmother who allegedly set her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren ablaze for starving her of food. The woman reportedly sprinkled petrol on the victims’ room and ignited fire with a matchstick while her son, Victor Oloro; his wife, Rachael, and their children, Toluwani and Blessing, were all in the house and deeply asleep in the wee hours of the fateful day. The ensuing inferno did so much damage to the victims that the doctors could not salvage the situation when their neighbours rescued and rushed them to hospital. The only surviving child is said to be in a very critical condition in the…