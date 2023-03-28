Tribunal grants PDP, APGA permission to inspect INEC

Grace Egbo

Ebonyi State Election Petitions Tribunal has granted permission to Mr Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and Bernard Odoh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA) to inspect documents used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the March 18 governorship election.

The presiding judge, Lekan Ogunmoye granted the permission on Tuesday following the Exparte Applications filed by Odii and Odoh, who came second and third respectively in the governorship election won by Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ọdịị and Odoh are alleging substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 in addition to violence and…