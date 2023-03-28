You don’t deserve Oyetola’s congratulatory message – Osun APC tells Adeleke

Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday told the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to put away his thought that, his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola will congratulate him on the appellate court ruling saying, there is nothing justifiable to warrant such over a subsisting election matter which is Supreme Court-bound soonest.

It will be recalled that Adeleke in an interview with Arise Television on Monday had stated that he was expecting a congratulatory message from Oyetola, the APC governorship candidate, in the July 16, 2023 election who was adjudged the winner of the election by the Justice Tertsea Kumeh-led governorship…