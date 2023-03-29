Don’t sell farming inputs, AMAC boss tells Abuja farmers

By: Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, on Tuesday, flagged off the 2023 farming season in the council, with the title “Agricultural Revolution Starts Now”.

Speaking at the event, Maikalangu said that the flag off is a gentle reminder for all citizens of the council to embrace farming as a lasting solution to end food scarcity in the entire council.

The council boss added that the distribution of items also shows his administration’s commitment to meeting with his campaign promises of reducing the biting hardships experienced by AMAC residents, especially at the rural communities.

He said: “It is indeed…