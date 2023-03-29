FG, partners meet to strengthen self-care for sexual, reproductive health 

By: Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health and the self-care Network of implementing partners and other stakeholders conducted a 3-day stakeholder hybrid meeting with the goal of strengthening the coordination of Sexual, Reproductive and Maternal Health for self-care and developing the self-Care Monitoring and Evaluation framework.

This is an effort to guarantee quality health outcomes from self-care interventions in Nigeria.

The partners include the White Ribbon Alliance, Nigeria (WRAN), World Health Organization (WHO), John Snow Incorporated (JSI), Society For Family Health (SFH), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Foundation (PSNF), Association for Reproductive and…