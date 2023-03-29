Lagos shuts Chiffy Supermarket over sale of expired toothpaste

Tola Adenubi

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) on Tuesday shut down Chiffy supermarket, located at No 3, Oduduwa Crescent GRA, Ikeja, for selling expired toothpaste and other household products.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the State agency said that its General Manager, Afolabi Solebo had earlier on Sunday responded and acted swiftly by visiting the supermarket following a tip-off from a Consumers Facebook post alerting the Agency and the public on the sales of the expired products at Chiffy Supermarket in GRA Ikeja.

Upon arrival at the supermarket, Solebo disclosed that the toothpaste and other products found in the store had no price tags and were all…