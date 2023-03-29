NCC-CSIRT warns of pirated YouTube software-related malware

By Bode Adewumi

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has warned those looking to acquire pirated software and resources that they risk becoming victims of cybercriminal gangs that are using AI-generated YouTube videos to distribute malware.

NCC-CSIRT further warned in its advisory that the consequences of falling victim can be significant for individuals and organisations, resulting in critical damage like data theft, financial loss, identity theft, system damage and reputation damage.

It said unsuspecting victims, who watch these AI-generated tutorial videos will be duped into clicking on one of the links in the video…