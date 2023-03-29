Osun: Oyinlola’s ex-aide joins PDP Chairmanship race

Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

An Executive Assistant to former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Mr. Funmiso Babarinde, on Wednesday, declared his intention to view for the chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The former aide to Oyinlola who is a foundation member of Osun PDP in his intent letter submitted to the party chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, a copy of which was obtained in Osogbo by our reporter, affirmed that, he would make a difference and contribute reasonably to the overall growth of the party in the State and beyond if given chance to serve.

The letter read: “I acknowledge and commend your frantic efforts so far. We would not…