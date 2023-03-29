PDP wins 22 seats in Bauchi Assembly, APC 8, NNPP 1

Ishola Michael

Unlike in 2019 when it won the governorship seat but lost the majority of the membership of the State House of Assembly, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in power in Bauchi state in 2023, won majority seats in the 10th Assembly.

The PDP out of the 31 members of the Assembly, won 22 majority seats thereby allowing it to lead the Assembly in the aftermath of the March 18th governorship and state Assembly elections.

The information is in the list of winners released and made available to Journalists by the Deputy Director, Voter Education, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi State office, Aliyu Shaba, on Tuesday.

As contained in the list,…