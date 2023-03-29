Plot to install interim government real — DSS

Israel Arogbonlo
The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed plots by some unnamed key political actors to install an interim government in Nigeria, describing the plan as an aberration.
According to the agency, the plan would undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.
This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson for the service, Peter Afunanya on Wednesday.
The full statement below:
‘DSS confirms plot for interim government by misguided political actors’
The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.
The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched…
Source: Nigerian Tribune