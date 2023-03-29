UNIBEN SUG president wins libel case against members

Idahosa Moses | Benin

President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the University of Benin, Edo State, Mr. Foster Osazee Amadin, has won a case of libel against four members of the union’s executive.

The Supreme Court of the Student Union Government of the University gave the ruling in favour of the SUG president

The copy of the judgment made available to newsmen in Benin City listed the defendants, who are also executive members of the union in the case as Comrade Oredia Destiny (Secretary General), Comrade Ekene Aninze (Attorney- General), Comrade Omoregie Sylvester (Assistant Secretary General) and Comrade Benson Osademe Nwabere (Director of Sports).

The defendants, who were…