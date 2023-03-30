AMIS pupils write primary mock exam in Oyo

By: Saheed Salawu

THE Association of Model Islamic Schools, Nigeria (AMIS), Oyo State chapter, on Saturday, held the 10th edition of the primary mock examination for pupils of its member-schools across the 33 local government areas of the state.

The secretary-general of AMIS in the state who doubles as the chief examiner, Mr Dhulkifli Olabiyi, in a message to all the candidates, said the purpose of the examination was to prepare them for outstanding performance in external examinations.

Olabiyi said the yearly examination was also meant to unite all AMIS schools for the promotion of Islamic heritage.

Twelve thousand candidates from across the state were tested in Mathematics, Quantitative…