BREAKING: Benue PDP suspends Ayu’s council ward excos

Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, on Thursday, slammed the executive committee of Igyorov council ward that suspended the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu on Sunday.

The acting State Chairman of the party, Isaac Mffo who spoke with newsmen in Makurdi said that the suspension would last for a month.

Mffo also said that the suspension was necessary to forestall violence that led to the suspension of the former national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He further explained that the Igyorov council ward executive was suspended for one month to allow for peace to be restored in the area.

He added that the state…