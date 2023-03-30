Court grants N30m bail to Chrisland principal, others

Yejide Gbenga – Ogundare

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Thursday granted bail to four staff members of Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos, that were arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Government, on allegations of involuntary manslaughter.

They were granted bail after being arraigned over alleged involvement in the death of a 12-year-old student of the school, Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, who died during the school’s Inter-House Sports competition.

The defendants; Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Victoria and the school were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent…