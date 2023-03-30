Court orders IGP to produce Cameroonian suspect over alleged arms deal

Lawrence Bajah, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to produce in court one Agborsangya Milton Eyong, a Cameroonian who was arrested by men of the force on 30th, December 2021 for allegedly dealing on prohibition ammunition.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, the Presiding Judge, Justice Rita Ajumogobia after entertaining arguments from counsels to both parties ordered the Nigeria Police to produce the applicant in court on Friday, 31, 2023.

Recalled that the suspect upon his arrest was detained and has been in police cell for 400 days over alleged criminal matters his counsel Danshita Shittu described as a…