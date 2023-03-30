‘Foreign airlines’ trapped funds caused by misplacement priority’

Mr Bernard Bankoleis the Group Managing Director of Finchglow Travels. In this interview with SHOLA ADEKOLA, he spoke on the foreign airlines’ controversial trapped funds and other aviation matters. Below are the excerpts

What is your say about the trapped funds of foreign airlines, which IATA said has climbed to $743million?

This is an unfortunate situation where I will consider certain things a misplacement of priority. We have a choice in business; if the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) says their funds as it were, once they make sales in local currency, change it to foreign currency, we should be able to fulfill that obligations because reputation damage causes a lot and it is…