JAMB apologises to candidates over hitches in exams conduct

Clement Idoko-Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted some of the hitches experienced by candidates during the 2023 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Mock-UTME) in 725 centres across the nation.

The Board has accordingly apologised to the affected candidates, saying, as previously anticipated, the exercise witnessed some hitches in a few centres with some candidates unable to sit the examination.

A statement by the Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Thursday said, “These candidates will be rescheduled to sit the examination at a date to be announced later at no cost to them.”

He further stated: “The Board…